John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $13.02.
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
