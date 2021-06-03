John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $13.02.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.