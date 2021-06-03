Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) PT Set at $193.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has been assigned a $193.00 target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.89.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,126,076,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

