Jonathan Segal Sells 6,638 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $71,690.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,293,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,373,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $343,183.26.
- On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $210,046.76.
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $60,873.93.
- On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $115,558.90.
- On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $216,574.24.
Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.71 million, a P/E ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 2.60. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.39.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on STKS shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
