Jonathan Segal Sells 6,638 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $71,690.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,293,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,373,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $343,183.26.

On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $210,046.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $60,873.93.

On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $115,558.90.

On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $216,574.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.71 million, a P/E ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 2.60. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.39.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STKS shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

