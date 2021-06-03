JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Trading 0.1% Higher

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.32 and last traded at $50.32. 3,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 9,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSCP. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,599,000.

