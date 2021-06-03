Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 160,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 438,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.51.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.