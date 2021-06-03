Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Shares of Kamada stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $5.91. 30,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.01. Kamada has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $13.33.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Kamada by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kamada by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

