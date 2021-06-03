KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 31.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,778,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 812,173 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KBR were worth $68,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $73,894,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,718,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in KBR by 250.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,386,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,215,000 after acquiring an additional 990,698 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in KBR by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,711,000 after acquiring an additional 465,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBR opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $380,388. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KBR. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

