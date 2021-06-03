Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 158.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 69.6% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $381,000. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Truist boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.42.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,337,430.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,477 shares of company stock worth $21,174,398. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $140.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.79 and a 12-month high of $143.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

