Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 74,045 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 911,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 136,076 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

MUA stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.