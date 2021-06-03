Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 140.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,014 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 203,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 111,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in International Paper by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IP stock opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $64.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.93.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

