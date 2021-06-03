Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $138.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.10. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

