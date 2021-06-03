Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 520.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,829 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.90% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 129,036 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 1,924.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 73,725 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 155.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 31,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Shares of FNI stock opened at $62.81 on Thursday. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $75.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

