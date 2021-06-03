Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,908 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,264,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,088,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,404,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 99,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,762,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

