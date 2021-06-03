Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 91,815 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 162.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,815 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,396 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 689.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,565,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,186,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,782,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,430,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,306,723 shares of company stock worth $138,644,584. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.20. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

