Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.01.

