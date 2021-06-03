Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Anthem by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,698,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,628 shares of company stock worth $40,844,221. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Stephens upped their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.50.

ANTM stock opened at $393.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $380.15.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

