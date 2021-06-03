Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,793 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Adobe by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 255 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $495.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $382.00 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $236.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.58.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

