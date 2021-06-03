Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 786,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,551,000 after acquiring an additional 148,248 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Square by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 0.3% during the first quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 460,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $220.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.44, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.83.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,537,376 shares of company stock valued at $357,607,678 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

