Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 4,351 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $47.06.

