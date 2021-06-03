Keystone Financial Group Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 39,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 36,853 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.84. The stock had a trading volume of 42,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,554,963. The company has a market cap of $319.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

