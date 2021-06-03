Keystone Financial Group Has $7.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,248. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $149.85 and a 12 month high of $219.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.