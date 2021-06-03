Keystone Financial Group Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.77. 9,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,889,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,338,793 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

