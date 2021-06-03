Keystone Financial Group Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,660 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.96. 18,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,363,246. The company has a market capitalization of $210.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.65.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

