Keystone Financial Group Sells 897 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 0.8% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.59. 121,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,865,766. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.61. The firm has a market cap of $920.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total transaction of $24,781,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,938,003 shares of company stock valued at $591,503,977 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

