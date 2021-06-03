Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman Sells 1,000 Shares

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.35.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $17,093,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the first quarter worth about $12,184,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 615.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 142,332 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $5,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after buying an additional 108,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kforce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

