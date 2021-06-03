KGI Securities Begins Coverage on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Equities researchers at KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on NFLX. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

NFLX stock opened at $499.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix has a 12 month low of $404.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,241,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

