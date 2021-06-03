Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.92

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.92 and last traded at $71.92, with a volume of 10233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.21.

KRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,178,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,524,000 after purchasing an additional 705,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $519,872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,780,000 after purchasing an additional 407,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 182.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,917,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

