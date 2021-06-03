Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.53 Million

Brokerages expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to announce $37.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.80 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $30.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $155.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.86 million to $155.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $153.09 million, with estimates ranging from $146.48 million to $159.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.36%.

KINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $8.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 141,749 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

