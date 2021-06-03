Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.52

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.52 and last traded at $27.36, with a volume of 2423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIGRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kion Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.41.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

