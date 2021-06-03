Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $650,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

NYSE KNX opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.38. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

