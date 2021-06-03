Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.52

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 1601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01.

Get Knoll alerts:

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Knoll had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $264.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $18,366,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,968,438. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Knoll by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Knoll in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knoll in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knoll in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Knoll in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knoll (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.