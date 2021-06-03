KnoxFS (new) (KFX) Price Tops $0.52 on Top Exchanges

KnoxFS (new) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, KnoxFS (new) has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One KnoxFS (new) coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KnoxFS (new) has a market cap of $208,218.51 and approximately $142.00 worth of KnoxFS (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00070347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.88 or 0.00287162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.40 or 0.00197868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $457.12 or 0.01183898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,548.49 or 0.99836127 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00034035 BTC.

KnoxFS (new) Profile

KnoxFS (new)’s total supply is 403,046 coins. KnoxFS (new)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

Buying and Selling KnoxFS (new)

