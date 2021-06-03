Komodo (KMD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.87 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00004428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $215.98 million and approximately $16.87 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00436179 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.12 or 0.00289627 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00157721 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015091 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004296 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,001,031 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

