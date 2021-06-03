Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on RDSMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of RDSMY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 71,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $1.1771 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

