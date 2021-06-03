Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth approximately $853,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $55.78 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $43.98 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

