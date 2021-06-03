Krios Price Down 27.3% Over Last 7 Days (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, Krios has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. One Krios coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Krios has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $257.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000899 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $957.56 or 0.02474528 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00018317 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Krios Profile

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.