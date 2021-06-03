KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective from research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Pareto Securities set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.25 ($86.18).

Get KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €76.10 ($89.53) on Tuesday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €61.10 ($71.88) and a 1 year high of €80.90 ($95.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €75.57.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.