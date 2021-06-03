KZ Cash (KZC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $2,009.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000934 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $940.08 or 0.02413974 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017309 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000458 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

