Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report issued on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $3.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.94. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LIF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.07.

Shares of TSE:LIF opened at C$45.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 10.96. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$22.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.82.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$65.72 million for the quarter.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

