Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $673.19

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $673.19 and last traded at $652.41, with a volume of 31635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $649.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $623.37. The firm has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $658,961,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after acquiring an additional 513,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

