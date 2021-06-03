Landaas & Co. WI ADV Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.4% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.75. 73,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,301,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.53.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

