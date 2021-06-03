Landaas & Co. WI ADV Takes $300,000 Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. FMR LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ALLETE by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in ALLETE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,288,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,799,000 after purchasing an additional 182,098 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLETE stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $68.49. The stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,737. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.54. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

