Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after buying an additional 1,691,888 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $166.56. 265,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,470,007. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.83. The company has a market cap of $504.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

