Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $2.08 on Thursday, reaching $73.79. 465,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,758,400. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $186.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

