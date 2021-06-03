Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 43.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after buying an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.57. 93,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,248. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $149.85 and a 52-week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

