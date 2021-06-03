Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,406. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.77 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $39.79.

In related news, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $202,203.57. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $3,996,405.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,771 shares of company stock worth $4,337,895 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

