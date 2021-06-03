Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.76%.
NASDAQ LE traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $33.94. 15,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,406. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.77 and a beta of 2.55.
LE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.
