Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.76%.

NASDAQ LE traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $33.94. 15,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,406. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.77 and a beta of 2.55.

Get Lands' End alerts:

LE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $3,996,405.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $139,285.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,771 shares of company stock worth $4,337,895 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.