Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. Landstar System reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $8.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,537,000 after purchasing an additional 362,928 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,268 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 280,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,961,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $3.14 on Thursday, reaching $162.06. 2,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,272. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.26. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $103.51 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

