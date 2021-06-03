Laurel Krueger Sells 6,762 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Stock

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KTB stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The business had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,083,000 after purchasing an additional 411,544 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,329,000 after purchasing an additional 779,773 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,989 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

