Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.98

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.98 and last traded at $47.87, with a volume of 968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,541,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,400,000 after acquiring an additional 39,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lazard by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,108,000 after purchasing an additional 432,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,661,000 after purchasing an additional 602,925 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,419,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,339,000 after purchasing an additional 202,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lazard by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

